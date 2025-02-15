Barnsley FC v Huddersfield Town: Michael Duff on his first Oakwell return and memories which will stay with him forever

SHOULD Michael Duff look towards the Barnsley faithful in the Pontefract Road end and let his mind drift momentarily ahead of kick-off, then he might just be transported back to Wembley.

His final home game as Barnsley manager at Oakwell saw his side book a play-off final ticket there at Bolton Wanderers’ expense in May 2023. That spring also saw epic Oakwell days and nights against Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle and Derby County.

But back to Wembley. Duff’s Barnsley side, amid considerable adversity and not much luck either, did him proud in that dramatic showpiece against the Owls.

Ultimately, there was despair and heartache at the death. The tears flowed from the red side, housed in the west end at the home of football. A touch of acrimony too, with the contentious dismissal of Adam Phillips leaving many sore. Yet there was also pride in what proved to be his last match in charge.

There might also be some rancour today. This time towards Duff following his abrupt departure to Swansea less than a month on from Wembley - a decision that he admitted was a mistake ahead of the reverse fixture between these Yorkshire rivals last autumn.

Come what may, Duff will remember that 2022-23 season, his only one at Barnsley, with genuine fondness. Including a moment right at the end.

Speaking ahead of his first return to Oakwell since his departure, the Huddersfield Town manager told The Yorkshire Post: "It was a good season. It ended on a disappointing note, but it was still one of my proudest moments.

"Being clapped off at Wembley after just getting beaten and playing with 10 men for 75 minutes and having two VAR decisions coming against you. That will never leave me.

"Supporters have always got the entitlement and right - they pay their money - to give people stick, to clap or to boo.

"I am not in control of that and it won’t change my feelings towards the football club and take away a really enjoyable year of my life. I have had quite a lot of success in my career and that was one of the favourite seasons I have had.

"All those things will never change. One way or the other, I will shake Darrell Clarke’s hand after. Hopefully, we win the game, but if we haven’t, we wish them all the best and crack on.”

There are subplots all over the place ahead of this latest renewal of rivalries between neighbours on opposing sides of the Emley Moor mast.

It sees midfielders Herbie Kane and Jon Russell face their former clubs and there’s obviously the Duff factor, with the Town chief - whose assistant Martin Paterson was also with him at Barnsley - also pitting his wits against Reds number two and good friend Martin Devaney, who he played with at Cheltenham. Members of Town's backroom staff also return to their old stomping ground.

And then there’s the respective form of each side and there’s a sense of deja vu back to the autumn.

In early October, Town were doing it tough in terms of results and Barnsley weren’t in a particularly great place either.

A 2-0 victory at the John Smith’s Stadium proved the catalyst to a Terriers' upturn. It was the start of a 16-game unbeaten league run which ended on January 25.

In the here and now, both Barnsley and Town are winless in five and in need of a stimulant.

It has the makings of a psychologically important afternoon for both Duff and his opposite number Clarke.

A big day, then, but there will be respect at the end, come what may.

Duff added: "There’s loads of subplots, there always is (in derbies). Even physios going back and hopeful they will get the stick and not me and no-one will notice me on the sidelines..

"I don’t care what happens. I have got a lot of respect for the football club and if I get stick, I get stick, it’s par for the course when you are in my job.

"It won’t take away my feelings for the club. But we want to go and try and win the game and if we do win, be respectful. Get in, get out and try and win the next one after that."

Duff will also look towards his own supporters this afternoon in the North Stand at the opposite side of the ground to the ‘Ponty End’.

Huddersfield followers always come in good numbers to Oakwell and today will be no different.

For the Terriers head coach, memories of a lousy afternoon in Northampton - a bit shorter than that aforesaid Wembley trip down the M1 - a fortnight ago will come into his mind when he glances towards the busy away end at Oakwell.

The Town chief continued: "The last away game was really, really disappointing. It looked nothing like us to be honest. At home, we have fallen down for different reasons.

"It’s really disappointing. Particularly when you go to an away end and you are going over to clap and you have let them down.

"It’s a disappointing feeling, not only for yourselves, but the supporters as well.