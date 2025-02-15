TWO clubs whose supporters consider their natural preserve to be in the Championship as opposed to League One find themselves in a bit of bother ahead of this renewal of rivalries.

Early last month, it looked more promising for both in their promotion quests.

Huddersfield Town’s 1-0 victory at top-two rivals Wycombe saw them move within four points of the second-placed Chairboys with a game in hand. Barnsley were one place below Town in fifth, with a four-point buffer over the side just outside of the top two following four straight wins.

Fast forward to now and the view is different after five winless games for both.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Town are in the final play-off spot and anxiously looking over their shoulders. Barnsley have dropped to tenth, six points behind the Terriers, having played a game more.

Reds chief Darrell Clarke said: "They have been a little bit inconsistent of late and Duffy (Michael Duff), who is a great lad, will probably want them to be more consistent and they have struggled with one or two injuries.

"Everyone has their problems at different clubs, but our focus has to be on us.

"It’s similar in a lot of respects as in the size of the clubs and where they have been. But Huddersfield have invested a hell of a lot of money into the squad and it’s a club that has come down from the Championship which is ahead of us in resources. But if we perform to the levels we are capable of, we can win the game.”

Barnsley's Mael de Gevigney. Picture: Tony Johnson

Barnsley are also eyeing revenge after quick-fire defeats in league and EFL Trophy at Town in October.