Barnsley FC v Lincoln City: Restless striker Davis Keillor-Dunn on never being satisfied and why he is the last player to ever give up on play-offs

DAVIS KEILLOR-Dunn is a man in a hurry.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley’s talismanic striker is driven and intent upon making up for lost time. As a kid, he was fuelled by the sting of rejection at the north-east’s ‘big three’ of Sunderland, Newcastle United and Middlesbrough and then by Chesterfield before landing miles away at Ross County in his late teens where he was forced to play catch-up.

No longer a kid - he turned 27 last November - the Wearsider knows the clock is ticking regarding the reason why he moved to Oakwell. To play in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside being restless in his desire to do that, he is also someone who is plainly never satisfied either.

Two-goal Barnsley striker Davis Keillor-Dunn, pictured in action at Northampton in midweek.

A haul of 13 goals in a season by the end of February - Keillor-Dunn joined on deadline-day at the end of the summer window - is noteworthy. But it’s not enough for him.

It explains plenty about Keillor-Dunn’s mentality and ambition. When he speaks, you can sense that restlessness. His delivery is fast, his mind is racing; he has work to do.

Keillor-Dunn netted a brace in the Reds’ midweek win at Northampton, back-to-back away victories having revived their play-off hopes at a critical juncture. He said: "One thing with me is I will never ever be satisfied with what I am on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want more and I am constantly striving to be better and constantly reminded by my family, friends and my agent - do not be settled with where you are.

Davis Keillor-Dunn, who took his Barnsley goals tally to 13 for the 2024-25 campaign with a key double in the Reds' League One win at Northampton Town. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"Some people might be: ‘Yeah, I’ve scored a few goals this season, I’m happy and safe.’ I will never ever be like that until the final whistle of the season is blown.

"That’s one thing I can guarantee from myself. I will not stop working hard and want to keep getting numbers until that final game. That’s one thing I will say about myself.”

Keillor-Dunn’s reference to the ‘final whistle’ and ‘final game’ holds particular resonance to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the colours of former side Mansfield Town, the north-easterner was part of a Stags side who missed out on the League Two play-offs by barest of margins on the last day of 2022-23. They triumphed 2-0 at Colchester United, but missed out on goal difference to Salford by just a single goal. One more goal in Essex would have seen them finish above their rivals on goals scored.

Mansfield’s agonising failure to extend their season explains Keillor-Dunn’s fervent drive to be successful and smiling in May in his latest quest to reach the end-of-season lottery.

It also illustrates why he will never give up either. The mission almost feels like a personal one.

Barnsley have much work to do for sure. But there remains the rich potential for the Reds to still reach Wembley for the finale to the EFL season on the Spring Bank holiday weekend. His boyhood club Sunderland could be there as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his heartbreaking near-miss at Mansfield, he added: "I joined in the January of that season and I always talk about fine margins.

"We missed out as we’d scored one less than the team who got in the play-offs. It literally is moments and every single little goal matters.

"I keep banging the drum to the lads and telling them that; here’s where my experience comes in and I can share that with the boys.

"I’ve never played in the play-offs and it's something I’d like to do this season, so I will be working tirelessly to get us there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It would be absolutely amazing if Sunderland and Barnsley got in the play-offs (and triumphed) and what a summer that would be. Fingers crossed, we can do that and it will be a good summer.

"My goal - and purely nothing else - is to get the club to the Championship, simple as that. I came here because I want to play Championship football. We know where Barnsley needs to be and that’s my aim.

"If I can score goals and help the lads with experience along the way, that’s my plan.”

Then he might finally rest. But not for long under a manager in Darrell Clarke who is getting the best out of him just as Nigel Clough did down the M1 at Mansfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season was a memorable one for him under Clough. Not only did Mansfield achieve promotion to the third tier, for the first time in 21 years, but Keillor-Dunn was bestowed with individual accomplishments from his peers in recognition of his 22 goals.

He was named in both the EFL and PFA teams of the season in League Two, while national magazine FourFourTwo's readers voted him as the best player in League Two. Keillor-Dunn said: "They are quite similar with that man-management.

"They just want the best for their players and want to try and keep smiles on faces and keep pushing the boys and the squad.