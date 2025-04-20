A HANDS-on individual, Conor Hourihane plans to be all over recruitment in the close season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before then, Barnsley will see out their remaining commitments of a pretty modest 2024-25 campaign and while the sugar rush of a few good victories and performances would sweeten the arrival of summer, the newly-appointed full-time Reds chief will also be scrutinising who he believes will be part of his brave new world going forwards.

It explains why the club’s remaining three games - back-to-back home appointments with Peterborough United and relegated Shrewsbury Town followed by a final-day trip to Reading - possess a certain edge for a fair few players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hourihane, whose side were edged out 4-3 in a thriller at Leyton Orient on Good Friday - which saw Stephen Humphrys score twice - has pledged to build a pressing side with ‘exciting wingers’ and a ‘back four’.

Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Some existing players will fulfil that criteria and some won’t.

He said: "In terms of their recruitment and data, the club are big into that.

"In terms of last decisions on players, I will be heavily involved in that. I have got a particular way and style I want to recruit for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I like playing with wingers and hard-working players who want to be here because I certainly want to be here managing the club for the long-term moving forward.

Barnsley's Stephen Humphrys. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"We need to be aligned now and pick the right players moving forward into the summer and create that exciting team that everyone wants to see.”

Hourihane has been pleased with facets of his side’s play under him since being handed the reins, but admits his work has only really just begun.

Changes among the backroom staff and not the playing squad is something that the 34-year-old is not ruling out in the close season, having offered a somewhat cryptic ‘time will tell’ answer when asked following Friday’s game in East London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hourihane, whose side thumped Bolton Wanderers in his previous game at Oakwell, added: "I want to be successful and try and move the club forward. There’s always been a history of the club trying to get out of the league and we need to build towards that.