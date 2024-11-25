Under Darrell Clarke, each time Barnsley have lost a league match, they have won their next one.

But it is not something the Reds coach is banking on happening for a fourth time at home to Reading on Tuesday evening.

When your club has not beaten Reading at Oakwell since 1998 you cannot afford to take what has happened in the past as a sure-fire guide to the future, and Clarke is warning his team it is their responsibility to force a bounce-back win after Saturday's loss to Wigan Athletic.

"We can't be reliant on that," said Clarke of his team’s record after losses. "We have to work and work hard to make sure we earn the right to go and win the next game.

LOOKING FORWARD: Barnsley coach Darrell Clarke

"I want consistency, I don't want complacency. We have to do that on a regular basis. I still believe we've chucked points away this season where we should have won games. The stats tell us that.

"We need to make sure we cut out errors and make sure the press and counter-press and all those bits and pieces that come together to win games more consistently we need to be better at and keep growing."

Barnsley are one of five teams straddling the play-off zone on 26 points, themselves and Huddersfield Town the right side of the dotted line.

"The more consistently you work, the more you cut out the bits and pieces, the more you don't think the game owes you one, the more your concentration levels and adaptability are high: those teams rightly finish at the top of the table," said Clarke.

No panic: Darrell Clarke has backed his captain Luca Connell, above, who faced criticism for Saturday's performance. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

"(On Saturday) we weren't as accomplished and the performance (level) wasn't as high as it has been in recent weeks.

"If you come off it in this division you can get punished, albeit we conceded from their only shot on target."

Meanwhile, Clarke has come to the defence of captain Luca Connell after fan criticism for his performance against Wigan.

"He had a poor game the other day but there were numerous players who had a poor performance," he said.

"Luca's a top player with a great mentality and like all players he'll have good days and bad days. I'm sure he'll bounce back."