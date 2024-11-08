Barnsley FC v Rotherham United: Darrell Clarke's homesickness cure and 'disrespectful' criticism of Steve Evans

AS Mark Twain once famously said, there are lies, damn lies and statistics.

Should they triumph in Friday night’s Dearne Valley derby versus Rotherham United, Barnsley will move up into fourth place in the League One table, even if there’s a fair chance that it might well be for less than 24 hours ahead of Saturday’s programme.

Their fine historical numbers against the Millers offer further succour. A more nagging and pertinent statistic provides rather more cause for concern in the here and now.

It surrounds the Reds’ home form. Since February 24, they have picked up three points just once in front of their own supporters in 12 league matches at Oakwell.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Darrell Clarke is keen to end the chatter, but has been around the managerial block long enough to know that there is only one way to nail it.

With three of his side’s next four league games being on home soil, opportunity knocks in that regard at least.

In terms of addressing his players, Clarke’s message is a simple one.

He said: "My message to the players is play without fear, on the front foot and go and show me what you have shown day in and day out in training and in away games as well.

"Some of our home form has been a little bit naive and we have not quite got the rhythm and flow going, but hopefully that will come.

"It’s about being on the front foot, it’s as simple as that. (Home) runs haven’t been good for a period of time now, but we’ve got one of the best away records in the whole calendar, we want to try and turn that around and keep that and get more good home performances in.”

Given that Barnsley’s homesickness stretches back to the final third of last season, it provides an understandable psychological element to their continued ailments in the current campaign.

Edgy is a fair word to describe several league games at Oakwell in 2024.

Barnsley have not helped themselves at times by virtue of some painful late concessions - although they have also bailed themselves out in that regard in saving draws in their last two home matches against Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers.

Game management has plainly been an issue at times with Barnsley not exactly helping themselves, much to the understandable agitation of the home faithful on occasions.

Clarke continued: "It (home run) is always going to be talked about until we get winning home matches. We have to ignore that fact and focus.

"If we produce performances at home we are capable of, we will win matches, it’s as simple as that. It goes right back to February, but I believe it will turn, but we have to make it turn and I am sure everyone will be behind us to help us do that.

"We have not lost many (this season) and if we’d turned a couple of those draws into wins, we’re probably not talking about it as much as we are.

"But we are and I understand why people mention it. But we can’t give that energy to the teams that come here and worry about that and psychologically (must) just get after teams that come here."

Clarke pits his wits against someone who he knows well in the opposing dug-out in Steve Evans and while the Millers arrive in Barnsley in an underwhelming 14th place in the table, the Reds chief fully expects Evans’s side to be up there when it matters in the spring.

So far in that regard, Rotherham have lacked the consistency that you associate with promotion contenders.

Evans’s overall record in the lower divisions remains worthy of respect. On perceived notions that he is a ‘results man’ and someone who prizes substance over style - and is not particularly fussed how he gets points - Clarke offers his own take.

He continued: "I think it's disrespectful to tarnish a manager with a certain way. He’s had numerous promotions through the levels.

"Yes, he’s a bit of a ‘marmite’ character, but I certainly respect him. He’s been a winner throughout his career. Whatever way that is, it’s about winning games.

"Coaches that do well in the lower divisions in Germany and Spain have a similar style of football to the top teams. In the English pyramid, you have to find different ways of getting through the pyramid.

"Does that make the coaches or managers any worse? No.

"It’s about adapting to get out of the divisions, I’ve had to do that. The English pyramid is different and Steve is a good example of how to get teams out of lower leagues.

"They did a lot of business early in the summer and it is taking a little bit of time to gel, shall we say.