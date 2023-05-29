All Sections
Barnsley FC v Sheffield Wednesday: Predicted starting XI for Darren Moore's Owls ahead of League One play-off final at Wembley

Sheffield Wednesday are one game away from the Championship and it is Barnsley who stand in their way of a return to the second tier.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 29th May 2023, 06:00 BST

The Owls appeared dead and buried in the play-offs when they suffered a 4-0 defeat in the first leg of their semi-final against Peterborough United. However, a historic comeback booked their place at Wembley.

Wednesday boss Darren Moore must now decide whether to drop any of his comeback heroes, an unenviable task ahead of today’s (May 29) 3pm kick-off. The Yorkshire Post has attempted to predict Moore's starting XI.

Here is who we think Moore will select.

1. Predicted XI

Here is who we think Moore will select. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Having leapfrogged David Stockdale in the pecking order and making the number one position his own, Dawson appears likely to start at Wembley.

2. Cameron Dawson (GK)

Having leapfrogged David Stockdale in the pecking order and making the number one position his own, Dawson appears likely to start at Wembley. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

It has been confirmed Iorfa is fit following an injury scare and he is available to Moore.

3. Dominic Iorfa (CB)

It has been confirmed Iorfa is fit following an injury scare and he is available to Moore. Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

He was a standout in the comeback against Peterborough United.

4. Michael Ihiekwe (CB)

He was a standout in the comeback against Peterborough United. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

