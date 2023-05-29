Barnsley FC v Sheffield Wednesday: Predicted starting XI for Darren Moore's Owls ahead of League One play-off final at Wembley
Sheffield Wednesday are one game away from the Championship and it is Barnsley who stand in their way of a return to the second tier.
The Owls appeared dead and buried in the play-offs when they suffered a 4-0 defeat in the first leg of their semi-final against Peterborough United. However, a historic comeback booked their place at Wembley.
Wednesday boss Darren Moore must now decide whether to drop any of his comeback heroes, an unenviable task ahead of today’s (May 29) 3pm kick-off. The Yorkshire Post has attempted to predict Moore's starting XI.
