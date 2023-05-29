WHOEVER prevails in this afternoon's all-Yorkshire League One play-off final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley, one thing is clear.

A special bond will be forged among the victorious side. Friendships will be forged for life and transcend football.

A play-off winner in his playing days with Cheltenham and Burnley, Reds head coach Michael Duff speaks from experience in that regard.

Michael Duff. Picture: Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The Yorkshire Post: "There's a saying 'ships in the night.' They (footballers) are team-mates, but not mates.

"The ones you do keep in contact are the ones you are successful with. If we could get promoted, it wouldn't surprise me, in 20 years' time, if four or five of these end up staying mates.

"In 20-odd years, I've got five proper (football) mates who I meet up with and talk to regularly. You go the reunions and just click back into 20 years ago. It's the same banter, but everyone just looks older.

"I think there is a bond here. This group have had to come through a lot this year and that's not me trying to create a siege mentality."

Darren Moore. Picture: PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duff's restoration work has transformed Barnsley and given the club its pride and mojo back in the space of 12 months. He is now after the finishing touch.

He added: "We talk about connections and the supporters are back on board now. I've had it said to me 'thanks for giving us our club' quite a few times.

"That's not me as a lot of work has gone in, but that means a lot because the club means so much to people.

"Hopefully, we can finish it off and make it a really special season."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Owls counterpart Darren Moore, victory today would be cathartic and end an at times emotional journey which began in the aftermath of relegation two years ago.

He commented: "Of course, it's the biggest occasion in my managerial career, without a doubt.

"It's a final at Wembley and we know the rewards it can bring and it's the most important game for the work that has gone in - and the sacrifices.