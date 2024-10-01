Barnsley FC v Wycombe Wanderers: Contrasting numbers from last season leave Darrell Clarke 'searching for answers'

BARNSLEY’S reputation for being slow starters caused a fair bit of anxiety last season.

On the evidence of the new campaign, drop-offs in the final quarter of matches is provoking the concern this time around.

In 2023-24, Barnsley let in 15 goals in the opening 15 minutes of league matches. It constituted the worst record in the division, while they were positioned in a modest 11th in the overall first-half ‘table’.

By contrast, their ‘second half’ statistics were rather more impressive. They were ranked third and only Peterborough United scored more goals.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Fast forward to now and while the Reds’ first-half numbers are the third best in the league - including a divisional high of four goals in the opening quarter of an hour of matches - their vital statistics on the restart leave more to be desired.

In the second half table, only lowly Cambridge United and Shrewsbury Town have worse figures.

Barnsley’s disappointing numbers are heightened in terms of focus by what greets them on Tuesday night.

They face a Wycombe side who top the current second-half table. Their haul of 10 goals is two more than the leaders Birmingham City and they have scored seven times in the last 15 minutes of matches.

On a worrying trend shown by his own side, Darrell Clarke - whose team were pegged back at the death by Stockport County at Oakwell on Saturday night - said: “Everything concerns me because I want the ultimate performance in every game.

"If we’d won the other night, I wouldn’t have been happy with the performance. I’d have taken it, definitely, but I wouldn’t have been happy with the display. We would still have been reviewing the game.

"You look at the table for half time, but the game is over 95 minutes. Listen, I don’t think we are at the stage where we are going to dominate teams for 95 minutes in a football match.

"We aren’t there yet and I haven’t got the players to do that yet.

"We have to find a balance between getting it right and having more consistency in our play as players get fitter and the connections of players getting used to playing together do (get better).

"At the minute, I am still searching for those answers - and I don’t mind saying that at all.

"We are still searching within a group. It’s two months and we have grafted out 14 points. I want to see improvement in performances.”

Clarke’s reference to connections needing to grow over time is a valid point.

A new first-choice goalkeeper in is still being assimilated into the team in Gaga Slonina, alongside key players further forward in the likes of Davis Keillor-Dunn and Stephen Humphrys.

Clarke is equally conscious that time is a finite commodity at a period of the year when league tables start to take shape.

The Reds chief has given credit when it has been due to his side so far this season, but has also been quick to voice his displeasure when he sees things that he doesn’t like.

Like on Saturday, when he felt his team becoming ‘sloppy’ despite being afforded the perfect start against Stockport.

Clarke continued: "I’ll never ease off with my players. We have to understand that the players have to perform under pressure.

"So, for me, it’s a pressured industry that we are in and players have to perform under that. I believe I give my players the best platform to go out there and be consistent and be able to perform.

"Then, it’s over to them and then the opportunity for them is for all to see, isn’t it..

"Are they top-six League One players or are they not going to hit that level?

"Time will tell on that over a consistent period. I’m sure there will be many fans now who have watched Barnsley for the last couple of years for example, who might say: ‘He’s probably not going to be that because I have seen him for 30 or 40 games now.’ I am trying to improve, as are my coaching staff.”

Like many other clubs tipped to be fighting it out towards the business end - aside from Birmingham and perhaps Wrexham - Barnsley have fluctuated in terms of form so far in 24-25.

That others are also grappling with issues - two examples which also spring to mind are Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United - is of no particular relevance to Clarke.

He added: "We have to take care of our business. While understanding it’s a difficult league, all I am concerned about is ourselves and how we are getting better and how many players are going to come on the journey, improve and keep driving us forward.

"There’s a bit of tidying up to do within the squad. I think everyone is well aware of that. You can do those (things) in the windows when they eventually open again.