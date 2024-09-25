BARNSLEY wing-back and former Birmingham City player Corey O’Keeffe can certainly vouch for the noise among supporters of one of the two marquee sides above the Reds in the table.

Birmingham-born O’Keeffe, who made one league appearance during his time at St Andrew’s, counts a host of Blues followers among his friends. He was also a boyhood fan.

While all of the talk in League One circles is currently revolving around Birmingham and second-placed Wrexham, the 26-year-old remains quietly confident about the prospects of the Reds, sitting pretty in a handy top-six position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He quipped: "I think they (Birmingham) think they have won the league already, we’ll see what happens! There’s a lot of noise.

Barnsley's Corey O'Keeffe (left), pictured with former Reds loanee John McAtee after last season's win at Oxford United. Photo: David Davies/PA

"It’s a tough league with some big teams in this year and it will be challenging. But I think we have enough, when it clicks. We have shown signs already when we all gel together.

"It’s still a new ‘gaffer’ really and early in the season. When we will click, we will be fine.”

After a 7-0 Carabao Cup trouncing at Manchester United last Tuesday, the Reds dug deep to chisel out an important 2-1 league success, four days on, at Burton Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a game when Darrell Clarke’s side did not hit spectacular heights, but got the job done - which is just exactly what they needed to do in many respects.

More especially after a candid Clarke damningly labelled their performance at Old Trafford as soft and flaky. The players were angry with themselves too.

O’Keeffe added: "Even when we are not playing well, sometimes it’s about getting 0-0s and that will help us instead of going a bit gung-ho and letting a goal in.

"If we are struggling in a game, it’s just about staying tight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We came in after the (Manchester United) game and there were a few words that we said to each other because we were frustrated.

"I don’t think anyone was expecting us to go there and win, but we wanted to give a good account of ourselves and we didn’t do that.”