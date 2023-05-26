CUP finals have not been the best for the Cadden family in the past.

Should Nicky Cadden be part of a Barnsley side who prevail against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday in Monday's League One play-off showpiece, then it will be joy shared.

Few people will be keeping their fingers crossed for a Reds success more than the wing-back's twin brother Chris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hibernian right-back and full Scottish international, who finishes his club commitments in 2022-23 on Saturday, will be among the Barnsley contingent at Wembley, cheering on his sibling.

Barnsley's Nicky Cadden celebrates after scoring against Bolton Wanderers in the League One play-off-semi-final first leg. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images.

And wishing him some overdue luck as well.

In his time at Easter Road, Hibs have lost to St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup final (2020-21) and Celtic in the Scottish League Cup showpiece (2021-22).

He has also copped defeats in both domestic cup finals to the Hoops while at first club Motherwell in 2017-18.

The Reds defender told The Yorkshire Post: "Chris's last game of the season is on Saturday. So he's coming down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's excited. He was buzzing it was on the Monday because he's got their player of the year (awards night) on Sunday and he's flying down on the Monday.

"He's been in finals with Motherwell and Hibs. I have been there and it has been a good occasion. He's sadly not won them, so hopefully I can send him home happy.

"Chris is a wee bit more quiet than me, but are similar characters. We speak every day, but it's not all about football. We are really close. It's my brother, but my best mate really.

"It's probably the most important game ever if I am honest and the biggest in my career so far. I am relishing it and cannot wait. I am really excited."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around '15 to 20' family members and friends will head down from Lanarkshire to support their boy on Monday and share in what they all hope will be a special day.

For the Cadden boys, it's been some journey. Like all dutiful parents, mum Avril and father Steve did hard yards in driving them to countless training sessions and matches during their formative years.

Monday will be their day as well, should Barnsley triumph.

Sacrifices have been made and for Steve, a former striker with Albion Rovers whose own career was cut short by a serious knee injury at the age of 26, it is likely to be an especially emotional moment seeing his lad step out on the hallowed turf.

Cadden, who scored Barnsley's goal in their 1-1 first leg semi-final draw at Bolton, added: "My dad played lower leagues in Scotland and he always laughs and says he never thought he'd have two kids in professional football and it's quite funny how it has worked out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All their hard work has paid off. My mum and dad used to take me everywhere around Scotland to games and training. I can't thank them enough.

"Hopefully I am repaying them and giving them a day out at Wembley and hopefully we can celebrate as a family with their son going to the Championship.

"I Facetimed all my family when I was on the pitch and we got to Wembley."

Given Cadden's own backstory - he was released by first club Motherwell as a youngster and went onto combine playing part-time with Airdrieonians with studying for an accountancy degree - it's not been a straight-forward path.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cadden, who has netted six times for Barnsley in 2022-23, continued: "It doesn't just happen, you need to put the work in. This is why I play football for - big occasions like Wembley.

"I went to college at the age of 17 after getting released at Motherwell. To be honest, you never know what is going to happen. But I have always believed in myself and my ability.

"I've been through a lot of sticky patches in my career and I have managed to get where I am now. It's from a lot of hard work and dedication and I have missed a lot of family events and stuff and the same with my fiancé as well."

Cadden has been fortunate enough to win titles on two previous occasions with Forest Green lifting the League Two championship last term and Livingston winning the Scottish First Division in 2016-17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also part of a Livi side who triumphed in a two-legged Championship play-off final against Patrick Thistle in 2017-18.

But he is the first to admit that Wembley glory on Monday would top the lot.

The Bellshill-born player said: "As far as seasons go, I don't think it would be topped if we get promoted.

"I've had my first kid and scored a winner in a big game in the play-offs."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one shame for Cadden is that his partner and baby son Leo won't be among his personal entourage on Monday.

He continued: "They aren't allowed under two's there, so my missus cannot even go.. I am fuming at that, but it is what it is.