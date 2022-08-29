Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley’s Michael Duff has chosen to use it in a slightly different context in the run-up to their Papa John’s Trophy group opener against Lincoln City at Oakwell.

A much-changed Barnsley side will take the field against the Red Imps and Duff wants those handed jerseys to cause him a problem or too.

He said: “First and foremost, it will be an opportunity to get more minutes into more players, with some of the younger ones obviously.

Michael Duff: Is expected to ring the changes for the visit of Lincoln in the EFL Trophy. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“Some of the other lads will get a first opportunity to get a rest. It will be a very, very changed team, but the application of the players that will be in the team will be expected to carry out the same needs and standards.

“We say it all the time. Don’t pick and choose what we think is important.

“If you have not been in the team, it is an opportunity to put yourself in the window once again.”

This competition may not be Duff’s priority this season, but the money-spinning side of doing well in it is not lost upon the Reds chief. Duff continued: “It is a game of football and the money side of it is also important. It’s not the be-all and end-all, but there is a little bit of money in it and if it helps bring something in further down the line, then great.”

Michael Duff, Barnsley manager (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

In the same EFL Trophy group, Doncaster Rovers welcome Newcastle United’s Under-21s.

Gary McShreffrey’s Rovers stretched their unbeaten start to the League Two campaign to six games with a 1-0 win at Northampton on Saturday.