The 22-year-old Barnsley midfielder came on as a substitute for Adam Nagy in the 82nd minute of Hungary’s 1-0 Euro Nations League win over Gareth Southgate’s England in Budapest.

It was Styles’ third cap for the Magyars who he switched allegiances to after discovering his grandmother’s eastern European roots.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Styles moved to Barnsley from hometown club Bury in August 2018 and has been one of the stars for the Reds these past two seasons. Overall he has scored eight goals in 85 starts.

Callum Styles of Hungary earned his third cap against England on Saturday. (Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

But Barnsley’s relegation to League One, plus his new-found notoriety on the international stage, is opening new doors.

Styles already snubbed moves to Nottingham Forest and Blackburn in January, but has been told by the Oakwell club he is free to look for a new opportunity.

Famed Hungarian side Ferencvaros are reported to have already made contact.

He is expected to attract renewed interest from Nottingham Forest, for whom Dane Murphy, his former CEO at Oakwell, now holds that position.

Barnsley boys: England's John Stones (left) and Hungary's Callum Styles battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League match at the Puskas Arena, Budapest. (Picture: Trenka Attila/PA Wire)

And other Premier League clubs at the bottom end could be interested.

Styles said: “I spoke with the CEO and he accepts it is time for a new challenge.

“I’m fortunate because we’ve not only got England twice this month but also Italy and Germany.

“Playing for England never happened for me but now I’m an international and, fingers crossed, the next three games might lead me to a Premier League club.”

On facing England on Saturday, Styles added: “I’m still as English as any of the lads we’ll be facing, but for this game and the return on June 14, I’ll be giving everything for the Magyars.

“I remember watching the European Championship final last year in Manchester in a pub and nobody was more gutted than me when we lost out to Italy.

“Back then I didn’t know about my Hungarian roots - now I believe I could also have qualified to play for Poland, too.

“But Hungary approached me and the head coach Marco Rossi has been brilliant, as have my international team-mates.”