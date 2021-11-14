Barnsley FC want Sweden Under-21s coach Poya Asbaghi as their new manager

READ MORE: Barnsley fail in bid to speak to Mechelen boss

The Iranian, 36, was one of the main contenders for the role prior to the appointment of Gerhard Struber in November 2019 and is someone whose progress has been monitored by the Reds hierarchy ever since.

According to reports in Sweden, Barnsley are set make a renewed move for Asbaghi, who enjoyed success on the domestic front in Sweden with IFK Gothenburg, winning the Swedish Cup in 2020.

Will Barnsley be getting a new manager soon? (Picture: PA)

Barnsley are expected to bring in an overseas head coach following the exit of Markus Schopp at the start of November.

Mechelen head coach Wouter Vrancken was reportedly targeted by the Oakwell club, only for the Belgian First Division A side to reject their approach, per reports in Belgium.