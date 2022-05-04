Here are all the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

A disappointing season is coming to an end for Barnsley this weekend as they face West Brom in their final match of the Championship.

The Tykes sit rock bottom of the league and are set to return to the third tier after a three year absence - less than 12 months after they were beaten by Swansea City in the play-offs.

Neither side have anything to play for this weekend, however the Tykes will be hoping to end the season on a high.

Each of the four last meetings between Barnsley and West Brom have ended a draw, while the Yorkshire club remain unbeaten since 2007.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Ex-Blackpool midfielder set for release Wes Hoolahan is set to become a free agent as he leaves Cambridge United this summer. The 39-year-old had six assists in the league this season. (Cambridge United)

2. Reading tracking Arsenal winger Reading are considering a summer move for Arsenal's Omari Hutchinson, who is available on loan. The 18-year-old has six goals and five assists for the youth side this season. (Football League World)

3. Blackburn-born boss plays down Rovers links Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth has played down his links to Blackburn Rovers, admitting he is 'humbled and flattered' but stated that it is 'all about the play-offs and Wycombe Wanderers'. (Lancashire Telegraph)

4. Coventry boss signs new deal Coventry City manager Mark Robins has signed a new contract with the club after leading them from League Two to the Championship since joining five years ago. (Coventry City)