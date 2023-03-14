News you can trust since 1754
Barnsley’s top 10 highest rated players this season including Burnley and Luton Town loan pair - gallery

A look at who has statistically performed the best for Barnsley so far this season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 14th Mar 2023, 13:08 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 13:09 GMT

Barnsley are currently looking to gain promotion to the Championship and are 4th in the League One table after their 3-0 win over Plymouth Argyle last time out. Michael Duff made the move to Oakwell last summer from fellow third tier club Cheltenham Town after the Tykes were relegated and has since made a positive impression.

The Yorkshire club are in great form at the moment and will be eager to carry it on this weekend away at Wycombe Wanderers. In the meantime, here is a look at their top 10 highest rated players so far this term, with statistics via WhoScored...

Average rating: 6.73

1. 10. Devante Cole

Average rating: 6.73 Photo: Tony Johnson

Average rating: 6.77

2. 9. Robbie Cundy

Average rating: 6.77

Average rating: 6.83

3. 8. Herbie Kane

Average rating: 6.83

Average rating: 6.85

4. 7. Liam Kitching

Average rating: 6.85 Photo: Tim Goode

