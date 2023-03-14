Barnsley’s top 10 highest rated players this season including Burnley and Luton Town loan pair - gallery
A look at who has statistically performed the best for Barnsley so far this season
Barnsley are currently looking to gain promotion to the Championship and are 4th in the League One table after their 3-0 win over Plymouth Argyle last time out. Michael Duff made the move to Oakwell last summer from fellow third tier club Cheltenham Town after the Tykes were relegated and has since made a positive impression.
The Yorkshire club are in great form at the moment and will be eager to carry it on this weekend away at Wycombe Wanderers. In the meantime, here is a look at their top 10 highest rated players so far this term, with statistics via WhoScored...