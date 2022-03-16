Barnsley made it three consecutive matches unbeaten on Tuesday.

The Tykes enjoyed a 2-0 win over Bristol City thanks to first half goals from Carlton Morris and Michal Heilik.

The victory meant they have only suffered one defeat in their last six matches and are within two points of safety.

However, Barnsley face a tough trip across Yorkshire to Bramall Lane this weekend, with Sheffield United vying for a place in the top six.

If the visitors can snatch a win against the promotion-chasers then they could jump out of the relegation zone, however the following fixture against Reading will also be a good chance to boost their survival hopes.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Ex-Preston coach linked with Sunderland Former Preston North End goalkeeping coach Jonathan Gould could be set to reunite with Alex Neil at Sunderland. The pair worked together at Deepdale from 2019. (Shields Gazette) Photo Sales

2. West Brom target striker reunion West Brom are looking to re-sign Newcastle United striker, Dwight Gayle. The 32-year-old scored 24 goals whilst on loan with the Baggies during the 2018-19 season. (Sunday Mirror) Photo Sales

3. Fulham eye ambitious move for Liverpool defender Fulham are reportedly among the sides considering a summer move for Liverpool's Joe Gomez. The likes of Tottenham, West Ham and Everton have also been linked. (The 72) Photo Sales

4. Nottingham Forest loanee casts doubt over future Nottingham Forest forward Keinan Davis has admitted he would be keen to join the club permanently in the summer after joining on loan from Aston Villa in January. The 24-year-old has scored four goals in 10 league appearances. (Birmingham Live) Photo Sales