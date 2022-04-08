Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Barnsley are set to travel south this weekend as they face Millwall in the Championship.

The Tykes will be hoping for a big win to boost their survival hopes after coming out victorious in only one of their last six matches.

A win over the Lions could see them move within five points of safety with a game in hand over Reading, who are set to host Cardiff City.

Barnsley were beaten 1-0 in October’s reverse fixture but had lost only twice in eleven meetings prior to this season (W7 D2).

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Fulham bid £5.8m for Brazilian star Fulham have tabled a £5.8m bid for Internacional winger Caio Vidal. The 21-year-old's form has attracted interest from the likes of Fiorentina and Getafe. (Samuel Batista)

2. Baggies man eager to extend his stay Andy Carroll is keen to sign a new deal with West Brom in the summer. The 32-year-old signed a short-term contract with the Baggies in January and has scored twice in their last four matches. (Express and Star)

3. Tottenham confident of deal for Championship ace Tottenham Hotspur are apparently confident that West Brom's Sam Johnstone will join them in the summer. The goalkeeper's contract expires at the end of the season. (The Sun)

4. Posh had '£800k deal lined up' for midfielder Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed the club had a deal lined up to sell Ollie Norburn in the summer before he suffered a long-term injury. Blackpool had expressed interest in the midfielder in January. (The 72)