Fixtures 2019-20 – Barnsley welcome Fulham on opening day of Championship return

BARNSLEY face an intriguing opening on their return to the Championship with a home opener with relegated Fulham being followed by a derby trip to rivals Sheffield Wednesday on August 10.

A home derby with Leeds United is the stand-out fixture in September with the Whites visiting Oakwell on September 14, with the Elland Road return scheduled for April 18.

Meanwhile, the Reds’ return derby with Wednesday takes place at Oakwell on February 8.

Barnsley head to Huddersfield on October 26 and will welcome the Terriers on January 11, a game which sees former Reds assistant head coach Andreas Winkler return to Oakwell.

Boxing Day sees Daniel Stendel’s side play host to West Brom, while the Reds will visit Derby County on New Year’s Day.

Barnsley will end the season with a final-day trip to Brentford.

Fixtures ...

August

3 Fulham A

10 Sheffield Wednesday A

17 Charlton Athletic H

20 Birmingham City A

24 Luton Town H

31 Wigan Athletic A

September

14 Leeds United H

21 Nottingham Forest A

28 Brentford H

October

2 Derby County H

5 Preston A

19 Swansea City H

22 West Brom A

26 Huddersfield Town A

November

2 Bristol City H

9 Stoke City H

23 Blackburn Rovers A

27 Middlesbrough A

30 Hull City H

December

7 Cardiff City A

11 Reading H

14 Queens Park Rangers H

21 Millwall A

26 West Brom H

29 Swansea City A

January

1 Derby County A

11 Huddersfield Town H

18 Bristol City A

25 Preston H

February

1 Charlton Athletic A

8 Sheffield Wednesday H

11 Birmingham City H

15 Fulham A

22 Middlesbrough H

26 Hull City A

29 Reading A

March

7 Cardiff City H

14 QPR A

17 Millwall H

21 Blackburn Rovers H

April

4 Stoke City A

10 Luton Town A

13 Wigan Athletic H

18 Leeds United A

25 Nottingham Forest H

May

2 Brentford A