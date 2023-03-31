All Sections
Former Barnsley attacker saw move to Premier League promotion hopefuls fall through in January

This ex-Barnsley forward could have been in with a shout of Premier League football next season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 31st Mar 2023, 09:50 BST

Former Barnsley attacker Jacob Brown reportedly saw a transfer move to Millwall fall through in the January transfer window. The 24-year-old remains at Stoke City but was apparently wanted by the Premier League promotion chasing Lions earlier this winter.

Callum Styles is currently on loan at The Den from the Tykes and he played with Brown at Oakwell for a couple of years. The London club are currently 6th in the table and are three points inside the play-offs.

According to a report by The Telegraph, Millwall wanted Brown a couple of months ago but a deal collapsed. They were also believed to be after QPR and Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes as well as they looked to boost their promotion push.

Brown, who is from Halifax, joined Barnsley in 2015 having previously been on the books at Sheffield Wednesday and Guiseley. He went on to play 82 games for the Tykes in all competitions and scored 12 goals, as well as having a loan spell away at Chesterfield as a youngster to gain experience.

He left for Stoke in 2020 and has since been a key player for the Staffordshire outfit. He has chipped in with 27 goals in 135 outings for the Potters, seven of which have come this term.

Barnsley