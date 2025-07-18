Friendlies round-up: Harrogate Town and Barnsley FC looking to put on a show
The start of the new Football League season is only two weeks away, and this is both clubs’ penultimate public friendly, albeit the Reds have another behind closed doors.
So it is important to start giving fans an idea of what to look forward to – particularly Barnsley, where Conor Hourihane is nearly 16 years behind Simon Weaver in terms of managerial experience.
"We want to go back to high-energy, aggressive football," said the former midfielder, overseeing his first pre-season.
"In the next couple of games against Harrogate and York (on Tuesday) there will be a real push to see the fruits of our work come out.
"I want our style and our way to come out for the fans to buy into."
For League Two Harrogate, Barnsley will be their second League One opponents this week following a 3-0 defeat at home to Rotherham United on Tuesday.
"It's important," said Weaver of the step up in class. "We've built up steadily with two difficult away games where as a player you're on sticky, dry pitches and the shoe's on the other foot – not much to gain other than minutes under the belt.
"Now we'll try and get to a point where the feet and heads work together despite the workload. There were steps forwards on Tuesday."
Harrogate had seven players injured against the Millers, and Weaver – in charge since 2009 – admits it has him a bit baffled.
"There's always an inquest going on but there's been a mixture of injuries so it's not been a recurring theme," he explained.
Hull City are in Turkey and behind on recruitment after a summer of financial turmoil, so 20-year-old striker Tyrell Sellars-Fleming is looking forward to the chance to show new coach Sergej Jakirovic what he can do with more minutes against Kasımpasa on Saturday.
“Last pre-season, I got injured and I couldn’t play any of the Turkish teams while I was out here, so I am looking forward to keep on playing,” said Fleming-Sellars, who ended last season on loan at Gateshead.
The Championship returns on August 9.
Middlesbrough are at Mansfield Town, Doncaster Rovers at Milton Keynes Dons, and Huddersfield Town face Greuer Furth in Austria. Bradford City rounded off their Austrian camp with a 7-1 win over Vorwarts Steyr on Friday. Callum Kavanagh and Alex Pattison got braces.
