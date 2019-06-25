Liam Lindsay fee will be reinvested at Barnsley, vows Paul Conway

BARNSLEY co-chairman Paul Conway has pledged that the club will reinvest all the proceeds of Liam Lindsay’s sale after his big-money move to Stoke City.

The Scottish defender, 23, has completed his expected switch to the Potters for an initial £2m fee, which could be worth up to £2.5m in the future.

It represents a sizeable profit for Barnsley, who bought Lindsay for just £350,000 in June 2017.

On the decision to sell Lindsay, who had 12 months left on his contract, Conway said: “Liam was one of the players we have offered a new contract to.

“After a hard-fought battle to keep Liam, we have reluctantly agreed to allow a transfer.

“Liam has been a solid player for us, performed well in Daniel’s side and helped form a strong defence. However, when a player has 12 months remaining on their contract and does not want to sign a new one, we have to make a difficult decision.

“We have made a significant profit on Liam and all of that profit will be reinvested in Barnsley Football Club. We will also retain a significant interest in the future of the player.”

Meanwhile, Reds captain Adam Davies has also completed his expected move to Stoke on a free transfer – after electing to leave Oakwell at the end of his contract.

Davies, one of five new signings at Stoke along with Jordan Cousins, Nick Powell and Lee Gregory, said: “I have loved every second of my time at Barnsley Football Club and I am sad to announce that it is coming to an end as I will be exploring other options available to me this summer.

“This has not been an easy decision for me as I have enjoyed the best years of my career so far at Oakwell.

“Winning two promotions and the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy is something I will never forget,” he said.

Grant McCann has completed his first incoming transfer as Hull City head coach after the Tigers sealed the signing of QPR goalkeeper Matt Ingram for an undisclosed fee.

Ingram, 25, is Hull’s first capture of the close season and has signed a three-year deal with a further one-year option.

The former Wycombe Wanderers custodian spent three seasons at Loftus Road, making 10 appearances and largely providing back-up for the R’s.

Ingram, who will battle it out for the No 1 jersey at the KCOM Stadium with George Long, said: “I am absolutely delighted to be here and I am looking forward to a fresh start with Hull City. It is a new chapter for me.”