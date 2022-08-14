Michael Duff sees Barnsley FC progress despite soft defeat to Derby County

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds beat Duff’s former team Cheltenham in League One last Saturday and knocked Middlesbrough out of the Carabao Cup four days later.

Yet they found themselves two goals behind before the break.

Brad Collins totally missed a corner by former Barnsley captain Conor Hourihane and the ball appeared to bounce in off McCarthy and Derby made it 2-0 when Tom Barkhuizen set up unmarked Nathaniel Mendez-Laing to smash into the bottom left corner.

Barnsley's Conor McCarthy scores an own goal, to gift Derby County the lead (Picture: PA)

“I don’t know how we were 2-0 down at half-time,” said Duff. “I thought we more than matched them.

“We switched off on a set play. You can’t come to a place like this and give them a leg up. Then the second goal is a good finish but it comes from us playing a bit too much.

“But we had some really good chances between the two goals.

“They took a little bit more information in at half-time in terms of setting the press and I thought we were totally dominate in the second half.

Derby County's James Collins (left) and Barnsley's Robbie Cundy battle for the ball (Picture: Nigel French/PA)

“I am not sure how we’re leaving with nothing. That was the first thing their manager said when we shook hands and that tells you everything. It means nothing, but if you are going to get beat, that’s the way to get beat.

“The press was good, the physicality was good and the quality was good.

“I can’t ask much more from the players other than being a little bit more clinical and winning the game.

“We’re still a new group and learning. There are definite signs of improvement from when I walked in the door.”

Derby County's James Collins (left) and Barnsley's Luca Connell in action (Picture: PA)

Josh Benson’s deflected 20-yard shot made it 2-1 midway through the second half then Mads Andersen headed a Benson corner wide in added time.

But Duff was not happy with missed chances that went begging, adding: “I don’t think we’ll keep missing chances like we have been all season.

“We have hit the under side of the crossbar. We have missed two pretty much open goals.

“But I don’t want the forwards getting paranoid. Law of averages says one will go in. I would be more disappointed if we weren’t creating chances, and we have in every game.”

Derby County: Wildsmith, Knight, Stearman, Cashin, Roberts, Sibley (Smith 59), Bird, Hourihane, Mendez-Laing (Dobbin 76), Collins, Barkhuizen (Forsyth 88). Unused substitutes: McGoldrick, Thompson, Loach, Rooney.

Barnsley: Collins, McCarthy (Cundy 84), Andersen, Kitching, Williams, Connell (Oduor 84), Benson, Styles, Thomas, Aitchison (Marsh 72), Norwood (Cole 64). Unused substitutes: Walton, Hondermarck, Wolfe.