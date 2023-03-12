Latest news and rumours from around League One regarding some of Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday’s rivals

Both Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday are looking to gain promotion from League One. The latter are currently top of the table.

The Tykes, on the other hand, are 4th and beat Plymouth Argyle this weekend. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around League One...

Portsmouth eye winger

Portsmouth want to sign winger Owen Dale on a permanent basis this summer, as per The News. The former Crewe Alexandra man is currently on loan at Fratton Park from Championship side Blackpool.

Derby County goalkeeper loaned out

Derby County goalkeeper Harrison Foulkes has been loaned out to non-league side Ilkeston Town. He has been given the green light to leave on a deal until the end of the season to get some experience under his belt.

Bolton Wanderers let pair stay away but player returns

Bolton Wanderers pair Connor Stanley and Matthew Tweedley have extended their loans at Bamber Bridge and Lancaster City respectively. However, goalkeeper Luke Hutchinson has returned to the Trotters from his loan at Bamber Bridge.

Charlton Athletic secure deals

Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden has signed a new contract with the London club until the summer of 2026. Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer has also put pen-to-paper on an extension until the same year.

