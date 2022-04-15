Swansea City 1 Barnsley 1: ‘We are in a situation where we have to depend on other results’

Claudio Gomes fired the Tykes ahead in the 54th minute in south Wales, but Olivier Ntcham equalised 10 minutes later.

The result left the Tykes 10 points from safety, with relegation rivals Reading and Peterborough both winning on Friday, and Asbaghi was frustrated his team’s performance did not yield a valuable victory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Overall, over the full 90 minutes, to come here to Swansea and be the better team, it’s a good performance even though we didn’t get the result,” said Asbaghi.

Poya Asbaghi. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“We are in a situation where we have to depend on other results. What we need to do with five games left is show the same spirit that we showed in this game. This was not a team which showed any signs of giving up anything. We get a good counter-attack to score the goal which put us 1-0 ahead.

“After that we even hit the post to make it 2-0, but instead Swansea equalise to make it 1-1. It was a really decisive moment in the game.

“I don’t think any team can come here, in any game almost, and win the possession, but it’s about creating the most chances, and I believe if we look at this game overall, we are the ones who created the best chances.”