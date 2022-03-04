Barnsley will travel to Pride Park this weekend.

The Tykes lifted themselves off the bottom of the table after enjoying two successive wins and will now be hopeful of a third over fellow relegation rivals Derby County.

While a win over Wayne Rooney’s side won’t take them out of the bottom three, they could potentially be within three points of safety with a game in hand.

Reading, who sit one place above them, will host Millwall.

Barnsley are on a run of three matches unbeaten against Derby and will be feeling confident ahead of this weekend’s clash.

Meanwhile, despite an impressive season for the Rams following their point deduction, Derby have suffered three consecutive defeats.

