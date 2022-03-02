Barnsley are enjoying a sudden upturn in form in recent weeks.

Barnsley appointed Poya Asbaghi way back in November after Markus Schopp was sacked, however it is over three months later that they have begun to move up the table.

The Tykes were glued to the bottom of the Championship and looked destined for relegation, however they now sit in 22nd place - six points from safety and with a game in hand.

The Yorkshire club endured a 13 game spell without a win, however they have now claimed victory in three of their last four matches.

Barnsley have taken three points off QPR and Middlesbrough - both of whom are challenging for promotion - and also beat relegation rivals Hull City.

Asbaghi’s side travel to Pride Park this weekend and will be confident of another win against the struggling Derby County.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Cardiff boss signs new deal Cardiff City boss Steve Morison has signed a contract extension until summer 2023. The former Wales international was appointed first team manager until the end of the season in November. (Cardiff City FC) Photo Sales

2. Second loan deal for Preston star possible Aston Villa intend on keeping Cameron Archer for pre-season in the summer and won't be selling the striker, however they may reportedly be open to sending him back out on loan late in the summer window depending on their attacking options. (Birmingham Mail) Photo Sales

3. Notts Forest suffer blow to keep winger Brennan Johnson is reportedly in no rush to sign a new deal with Nottingham Forest amid Premier League interest. Leeds United, West Ham and Crystal Palace are interested, while Brentford saw a £18 million bid rejected in January. (Football Insider) Photo Sales

4. RB Salzburg join race for Bristol City ace Red Bull Salzburg have joined Nottingham Forest and Celtic in the race for Bristol City's Antoine Semenyo. Celtic have also held talks with the 22-year-old's representatives. (Football Scotland) Photo Sales