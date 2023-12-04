Bobby Hassell is set for an important role in January's transfer window after a temporary reshuffle which will see Khaled El-Ahmad leave the club next week ahead of the appointment of a new chief executive and director of football.

Now the League One club have said December 15 will be the Swede's final day in the job.

Chief revenue officer Jon Flatman will be the acting chief executive and academy director Hassell will stand in as director of football until new appointments are made.

CLUB FAVOURITE: Bobby Hassell playing for Barnsley in the 2008 FA Cup semi-final

It is likely to mean former club captain Hassell playing an important role in the transfer window, which opens on January 1.

The 43-year-old made close to 300 appearances for the Reds before moving into youth development and earning a master's degree in sporting directorship in 2021.