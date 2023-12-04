Barnsley FC's Bobby Hassell set for important January transfer window role ahead of behind-scenes revamp
It had already been confirmed that CEO El-Ahmad's contract would not be renewed at the end of the season when he is due to join Major League Soccer side Minnesota United FC.
Now the League One club have said December 15 will be the Swede's final day in the job.
Chief revenue officer Jon Flatman will be the acting chief executive and academy director Hassell will stand in as director of football until new appointments are made.
It is likely to mean former club captain Hassell playing an important role in the transfer window, which opens on January 1.
The 43-year-old made close to 300 appearances for the Reds before moving into youth development and earning a master's degree in sporting directorship in 2021.
"We would like to thank Khaled for his efforts at our club and we wish him well for the future. Both Jon and Bobby have the experience and passion needed to run the club on a day-to-day basis whilst we ensure we have a solid team off the pitch to drive us forward,” said chairman Neerav Parekh.