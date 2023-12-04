All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Barnsley FC's Bobby Hassell set for important January transfer window role ahead of behind-scenes revamp

Bobby Hassell is set for an important role in January's transfer window after a temporary reshuffle which will see Khaled El-Ahmad leave the club next week ahead of the appointment of a new chief executive and director of football.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 4th Dec 2023, 16:23 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 16:24 GMT

It had already been confirmed that CEO El-Ahmad's contract would not be renewed at the end of the season when he is due to join Major League Soccer side Minnesota United FC.

Now the League One club have said December 15 will be the Swede's final day in the job.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chief revenue officer Jon Flatman will be the acting chief executive and academy director Hassell will stand in as director of football until new appointments are made.

CLUB FAVOURITE: Bobby Hassell playing for Barnsley in the 2008 FA Cup semi-finalCLUB FAVOURITE: Bobby Hassell playing for Barnsley in the 2008 FA Cup semi-final
CLUB FAVOURITE: Bobby Hassell playing for Barnsley in the 2008 FA Cup semi-final

It is likely to mean former club captain Hassell playing an important role in the transfer window, which opens on January 1.

The 43-year-old made close to 300 appearances for the Reds before moving into youth development and earning a master's degree in sporting directorship in 2021.

"We would like to thank Khaled for his efforts at our club and we wish him well for the future. Both Jon and Bobby have the experience and passion needed to run the club on a day-to-day basis whilst we ensure we have a solid team off the pitch to drive us forward,” said chairman Neerav Parekh.

Related topics:League One