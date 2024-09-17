Darrell Clarke says he is not ignoring the long-term at Barnsley despite four managers having already been sacked this season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday former Bradford City midfielder Steven Schumacher became the latest across English football's four divisions, after less than a year at Stoke City.

Tuesday’s League Cup tie at Manchester United will be Clarke’s 10th competitive Barnsley match but having been in management for a decade he knows the score. Realising only wins will buy him the time he needs to build will not alter his thinking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I work short-term, medium-term and long-term for the football club," he says.

"I'm the custodian of the football club and I speak to Mladen (Sormaz, the sporting director) and the board about what I think's needed and looking forward at how the club's run.

"I'm a realist that you're only a bad month away from being under severe pressure. Some people moan about it but that's it.

"You win a game there'll be very little said about it, you lose a game there'll be a lot said about it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clubs that have success after constantly changing managers are in a small minority, yet it keeps happening.

LONG-TERM DIRECTION: Barnsley coach Darrell Clarke

"You're judged very quickly as a manager or a head coach now – too quickly," argues Clarke. "Successful teams build connections in the squad, the environment, it all takes time.

"Look at the greatest manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, rumoured to be getting sacked before Mark Robins put one in the bottom corner against Notts Forest (in 1990) and they win the FA Cup. Even in the modern day, it took Jurgen Klopp a few years to win trophies at Liverpool.

"What world do we live in now where people think as managers should be able to change things in two or three months?