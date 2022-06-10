The Reds’ search for a permanent replacement for Poya Asbaghi started in earnest over a month ago.

Leading target Michael Duff has met with Reds officials on two occasions, including on Monday. The 44-year-old is also the subject of rival interest from Blackpool, who held initial discussions with him about the vacant head coaching position on Tuesday.

Another name on the final shortlist in Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink pulled out of the race on Wednesday.

GONE: Barnsley are yet to name a successor to Poya Asbaghi Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

The club have also made contact with a host of other potential candidates since starting the process early last month.

Former Reds head coach Daniel Stendel is understood to be among several individuals spoken to during the process alongside ex-Carlisle United manager Chris Beech.

Reports have suggested that there was a mix-up in communication ahead of a scheduled remote meeting on Monday between Hasselbaink and Barnsley representatives.

Manchester United set-piece coach Eric Ramsay is another contender whose credentials have been considered.

RETURN? Former Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel could be one option for the Oakwell dugout. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Neil Warnock has also been contacted about the position. The 73-year-old retired from management in April and is unlikely to be convinced to return.