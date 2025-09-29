MOVING ON: Mladen Sormaz (Image: Mark Cosgrove/News Images)

Barnsley have parted ways with sporting director Mladen Sormaz.

Sormaz, who became the first person to hold the position at Oakwell when he arrived in February 2024, has been placed on gardening leave.

The League One club say the decision has been reached "by mutual consent".

Before working for Barnsley, Sormaz was a match analyst at Leicester City and Huddersfield Town, then director of football for 777 Partners, the American private investment company whose network of clubs saw him work in “talent identification” in the Premier League, the Belgian Pro League, and Serie A.

“I’d like to thank the board for giving me the opportunity to be Barnsley FC’s first sporting director, it was an honour," siad Somarz in a statement released by the club

"I’d also like to place on record thanks to (chief executive) Jon Flatman and the senior leadership team.

"Finally, I’d like to wish the best to the fans, Conor (Hourihane, Barnsley's head coach) and the staff, and the lads for the rest of the season ahead.”

In his time at Oakwell, Sormaz has overseen the departure of two coaches who failed to secure promotion to the Championship in Neil Collins and Darrell Clarke.

Late last season the Reds handed the reins to popular former player Hourihane, having initially brought him in as a player-coach under Clarke. The former Republic of Ireland midfielder has taken a hands-on approach to his new role and has started the season well. Barnsley are eighth in League One, with a game in hand which would allow them to leapfrog the two sides immediately above.