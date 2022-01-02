Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC.

It is the second time that the Reds have seen a game postponed due to coronavirus issues at a rival club with their Boxing Day home game with Stoke City also called off.

A statement on Barnsley's website read: Nottingham Forest informed the EFL that it would be unable to fulfil the fixture at the City Ground due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases within their squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"In light of the increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant, the EFL will now review the circumstances surrounding the postponement.

"In addition, it will assist affected clubs throughout this challenging period to help them mitigate against the risk of infection amongst players and staff, while ensuring their obligations to the EFL regulations are maintained.

"Barnsley FC would like to apologise to Reds supporters who were planning to attend this match, but all match tickets will remain valid for the rearranged fixture, whilst refunds are also available from the Box Office, which is open from Tuesday 4 January as normal.

"A rearranged date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course."