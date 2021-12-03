Barnsley FC's Great Escape architect on verge of shock Manchester United move

The Red Devils have appointed Ralf Rangnick to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjær with the German set to take charge of the side for the first time this weekend.

Now the club are reportedly seeking to bring Struber in as assistant after he and Rangnick worked together at Red Bull Salzburg.

Struber is well known in these parts, having masterminded Barnsley's stunning escape from Championship relegation in 2019-20.

GERHARD STRUBER: The former Barnsley manager is reportedly being targeted by Manchester United. Picture: Getty Images.

The Austrian left the Tykes last autumn to take on the role of head coach at New York Red Bulls.