The midfielder spent last season on loan at Oxford United, giving him an insight into what a tough division League One is.

Rotherham United went on a 21-game unbeaten run in all competitions at one point and still only secured promotion on the final day of the season. Plymouth Argyle claimed 80 points, the same number as Nottingham Forest took in the Championship, and did not even make the play-offs. Sheffield Wednesday were beaten by Sunderland in the semi-finals.

In a division of two leagues, Oxford were part of the promotion-hunting group, but finished eighth with 76 points.

Barnsley's Herbie Kane. Picture: Tony Johnson

With Barnsley and Derby County joining the Owls, Bolton Wanderers, Ipswich Town, Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic as former Premier League clubs at that level, it does not look any easier next season.

“There’s some big teams in League One and a lot of good players teams have been signing,” said midfielder Kane. “It’s a very tough league.

“Hopefully we can try and get out of it but to do that we need to beat the teams in the bottom half of the table because they are tough games as well.

“We’ll make sure we’re ready for every game and in the best shape for it.

“You’ve got to pick up points at every opportunity if you want to get out of the league. Last season was one of the tightest for a while with the most points as well.”

There was some debate last season about whether Kane should be recalled from his loan in January but it never came to pass. Now he is back, though, and keen to play a big role.

“I’m ready to start again and work hard,” he said. “With the new manager (Michael Duff) coming in, he’s made us come together and work hard as a team and I think a bit of freshness in the squad and the staff has done us good.

“I was just focusing on last season when all that was happening so I didn’t really think too much about this season. But I’m here now and working hard in pre-season.

“I like being someone who shows a bit of leadership.

“If there are younger players that need to ask me anything or want me to help with anything I would love to help them but I’m still learning as well so I won’t get everything right. I’m still looking to build on my game.