The 31-year-old makes his first return to Portman Road following his move to Oakwell last month and is relishing the prospect.

Norwood joined Ipswich on a Bosman free transfer in 2019 following the club's relegation to the third-tier. He's scored 30 goals in 57 starts and 30 substitute appearances during a stop-start three seasons disrupted by injuries.

He said: "Football seems to be written for certain things and I can only hope that happens. For me, it's just getting that first goal and hopefully kicking on from there.

James Norwood. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

"I have had messages from lots of Ipswich fans asking me not to score! But we will see how that goes.

"It is obviously a beautiful fixture for me, being so early. Obviously, it is my old team at a big stadium and there are doing well and it is a great opportunity for us.

"We cannot be afraid of what we are going to do and have got to set our stall out and try and get three points.

"I am not afraid of going back there. Their defence is good and they are known for being solid at the back. But I had a good time there and scored goals.

"I was probably hampered slightly by injury. But my goal record there was one in two and I went there to score goals and did that.

"I have not had too much banter (with Ipswich players). They know what I am like as a player and I don't think they want to wind me up too much. But I am looking forward to seeing a few familiar faces and trying to show them what I did for them against them."

Reds chief Michael Duff admits that there are mitigating circumstances behind Norwood's quiet start to the season, but remains happy with his input overall and is looking at the bigger picture.

He said: "It has been difficult for Nors. He has been as frustrated as anyone and knows he has not quite been 'at it' and has not had a pre-season. We are trying to get him fit.

"People don't see the other things - the outside of football - which have been going on as well. Hopefully, that will settle down a bit and we will get him fitter. He is proven at the level and has scored goals and is a handful.

"He is a bit more of a throwback and runs hard and knocks defenders over. Sometimes, he might not like the most technical and cleanest, but there's different ways and we just want him to score goals.