Barnsley had been 2-0 up and cruising through goals from John McAtee and American defender Donovan Pines, when an easing off the throttle allowed Bolton back into the game.

Wanderers pulled a goal back through former Reds striker Victor Adeboyejo and despite a string of saves from Liam Roberts, equalised in the last minute of stoppage time after Josh Earl had wrestled Cameron Jerome to the ground. Roberts saved Josh Sheehan’s penalty but Bolton substitute Randell Williams was quickest to react.

Had they hung on Barnsley would have gone level on points with second-placed Derby and above Bolton into third, with a game in hand. As it was, Bolton moved into the coveted second position.

Double figures: John McAtee scored his 10th goal of the season for Barnsley on Tuesday night but they couldn't hold on against Bolton. (Picture: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Afterwards, Barnsley manager Neill Collins cautioned: “We’ve got to be careful using words like gutting and devastating.

“We’ve got to be really careful that we don’t feel disappointed too long because we’ve got 11 games left and we’re a point closer to where we need to be. I think we’ve got to take the positives as always and learn some harsh lessons as well."

And McAtee agreed. The forward, on loan from Luton, said: "The lads are going to be a bit down after that, especially after you’re 2-0 up in a game, we felt in control, we were playing well, obviously the way the game has ended has deflated the lads a little bit.

“But the message in there was stay positive, we haven’t been beaten, I know it feels like a loss. It is very disappointing but we’ve got to keep spirits high and put it right on Saturday.

"I believe in the lads, we’re a good footballing team, we’re fit, we’re young, I think we can beat anyone on our day.

"When Robbo (Liam Roberts) made those saves at the end, we thought it was going to be our night.

"But everyone is together as a group and we’ll pick ourselves up.”

