Conor Hourihane is looking forward to Jon Russell proving a point to him at home to Fleetwood Town on Wednesday.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the board, the League Cup first round offers an opportunity for players to catch up match minutes they have been denied so far, and for others to take a breather.

Neil Farrugia is set for his first football of the season after injury, and Jack Shepherd will return after a red card at Plymouth Argyle, and suspension against Burton Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cultured midfielder Jon Russell is set for a more prominent role after substitute appearances in both those wins.

"Jon will play on Wednesday," confirmed Hourihane. "No doubt he'll be in that little bit disappointed camp (of players).

"I decided to not play him and go with other personnel in the first couple of games but it doesn't mean that he's not going to play in the near future and moving forward.

"He'll definitely be one champing at the bit and putting a performance in to go, 'This is why you shouldn't leave me out,' so I'll be looking forward to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Neil will definitely be involved in some capacity. His injury was only a slight one.

POINT TO PROVE: Barnsley's Jon Russell (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"I need to get Neil now in a place where he becomes that little bit more robust in terms of being involved in squads and team selection on a consecutive basis. It's important now for Neil that we get him in that place and he'll definitely be involved on Wednesday."

The game will be decided on the night, with the winners progressing to round two at the end of August, when the Premier League clubs not involved in Europe, and the Championship clubs, join in.

Hourihane wants his team to get into a winning habit, and will be trying to balance that with sharing workloads for the likes of 37-year-old David McGoldrick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad