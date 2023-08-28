All Sections
Barnsley’s League One rivals Charlton Athletic have parted ways with manager Dean Holden.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 28th Aug 2023, 09:22 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 09:22 BST

The decision comes just five games into their current third tier campaign, with the Addicks sitting 19th after one win and four defeats.

He took charge of the club last December, having previously led Bristol City and worked as a coach at Stoke City.

However, his reign has come to an end as Charlton have confirmed he has left alongside assistant manager Danny Senda and goalkeeping coach Glyn Shimell.

Charlton Athletic have parted ways with Dean Holden. Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesCharlton Athletic have parted ways with Dean Holden. Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Charlton Athletic have parted ways with Dean Holden. Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

In the interim, Charlton’s first-team will be led by former Leeds United defender Jason Pearce.

In a statement, Charlton chairman James Rodwell said: “I would like to thank Dean and his staff for their hard work and dedication and sincerely wish them all the best in their future careers.

"Dean’s work in steering the club clear of relegation last season should not be forgotten, nor his development of many younger players.”

