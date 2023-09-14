Barnsley FC's League One rivals Reading hit with another points deduction applied 'with immediate effect'
The Royals had already taken a one-point hit for breaching EFL regulations, with the breach relating to a failure to pay players’ wages on time and in full.
The club had also been issued a three-point suspended penalty to be applied if the club failed to pay players on time again, or should a deposit equating to 125 per cent of the club's monthly wage bill not be paid into a designated account.
It has been confirmed the suspended penalty has now been activated as a result of the deposit not being paid.
A statement released by Reading read: “Reading Football Club can confirm that a suspended three-point penalty has been activated as a result of owner Mr Dai failing to deposit an amount equating to 125 per cent of the club's monthly wage bill into a designated account by the deadline of Tuesday 12 September 2023, as ordered by the Independent Disciplinary Commission in its decision of 15 August 2023.
“Last month, the club received a one-point penalty in relation to breaches of Regulation 64.7 of the EFL Regulations (relating to three instances of late payment of player wages), with a further three-point suspended penalty to be applied should the club fail to pay players' wages on time on any further occasion before 30 June 2024, or should the deposit payment fail to be paid.
“The points deduction will now be applied to our League One total with immediate effect.
“As communicated to our supporters previously, Mr Dai is currently undertaking an ongoing process of seeking sources of stable external investment for the football club, with the aim of mitigating the risk of cashflow complications arising in future.”