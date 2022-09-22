Barnsley FC's Michael Duff gives updates on Brad Collins, Jack Walton, Josh Benson, Nicky Cadden and Luca Connell

Collins was taken to hospital with a nasty facial injury sustained during last weekend's League One match at Cambridge United.

He collided with home player Harvey Knibbs and was covered in blood as he was helped off the pitch, with the game finishing with 14 minutes of stoppage time after the custodian required treatment for over 10 minutes amid worrying scenes. He broke his nose in the incident.

Duff said: "Brad is in the this morning (Thursday). It is good to see him with a smile on his face. He has a nice swollen nose and a nice couple of black eyes. But other than that, he is feeling much better in himself and has almost started the concussion protocol now.

"He has gone for a walk and will do a little bit more on a bike today.

"He will definitely miss this weekend. He sees a specialist tomorrow (Friday) in terms of looking at his airways and things like that. His scan was clear, which is the most important thing.

"There is no underlying damage and then it's a case of finding out about his airwaves and later on down the line, I'd imagine it's things like 'does he need to wear a mask, can he wear a mask, is he comfortable wearing a mask?'

"We will know more on Friday. He is definitely out for the weekend, but probably - hopefully - he is should be available next week."

Jack Walton (back) is available after not being risked in the midweek EFL Trophy game with Newcastle under-21s, while Josh Benson and Nicky Cadden are fine after overcoming recent injuries.

"Jack is absolutely fine. He needed an injection to settle his back down. He trained Monday and Tuesday and will train Thursday and Friday and there's no issues there. He was due to play in the game on Tuesday, but we just thought we'd let the injection localise even more, particularly with Brad not fit. But he's ready to go.

"Jamie (Searle) did great when he came on, but it's fair to say we have got two number one goalkeepers and Jack is one of them.

"Josh Benson did something ridiculous like 750 metres high-speed running in half an hour (on Saturday), which is off the charts. Cads obviously played less minutes, but got through his pre-load in 45 minutes on Tuesday and will be available for selection and they have both come through it really well.”

Luca Connell (hamstring) should not be far off from a return to action, Duff added.

He said: "He is close. But obviously, we have had to pull him out of the Ireland (U21s) squad and even if he was available this weekend, he wouldn't be allowed to play as he's been pulled out.