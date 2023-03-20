Michael Duff will not waste too much time looking back on his side's 1-0 win at Wycombe Wanderers, but his Barnsley squad has emerged from it without any new injuries to contend with.

That is significant because Tuesday brings a massive derby between two in-form, promotion-chasing sides as Sheffield Wednesday visit Oakwell.

Although the Reds do not go into it on the back of a stellar performance at Adams Park, they were still able to extend their unbeaten run to 10 matches, and for Slobodan Tedic's first senior goal in English football to be a winner.

"We won't spend too much time debriefing that one," Duff said of Saturday. "We know we can be better but there's lots of things we did do well.

MOMENTUM: Barnsley coach Michael Duff

"Sometimes you've got to credit the opposition – we went to Bristol (Rovers) and they did the same thing. Sometimes the opposition try stop you playing and Wycombe are notorious for making it difficult.

"We weren't at our best but the sign of a good team is you can find a way, dig in and stay in the game.

"Probably the one big chance they had is the one Harry (Isted) pushed one over but other than that there were lots of oohs and aahs but nothing of much significance. We had a couple of chances but there was nothing in the game.

"So coming out the right side of it was a positive."

Barnsley's squad should actually be stronger on Tuesday, with Robbie Cundy in contention for a place on the bench after injury.

"He comes into the thinking now," said Duff. "He played 45 mins last week. We'll pick and choose a bench but he's not ready to start, that's for sure.

"You try and plan out as best you can how you think the game's going to pan out and how you can impact it from the bench.

"Robbie's in the thoughts now, in the conversation.