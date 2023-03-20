News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago WATCH: Bruce Willis speaks for the first time since dementia diagnosis
6 minutes ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
29 minutes ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
1 hour ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
2 hours ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week
2 hours ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year

Barnsley FC's Michael Duff not dwelling on Wycombe performance with huge derby against Sheffield Wednesday looming

Michael Duff will not waste too much time looking back on his side's 1-0 win at Wycombe Wanderers, but his Barnsley squad has emerged from it without any new injuries to contend with.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 20th Mar 2023, 10:15 GMT

That is significant because Tuesday brings a massive derby between two in-form, promotion-chasing sides as Sheffield Wednesday visit Oakwell.

Although the Reds do not go into it on the back of a stellar performance at Adams Park, they were still able to extend their unbeaten run to 10 matches, and for Slobodan Tedic's first senior goal in English football to be a winner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We won't spend too much time debriefing that one," Duff said of Saturday. "We know we can be better but there's lots of things we did do well.

Most Popular
MOMENTUM: Barnsley coach Michael Duff
MOMENTUM: Barnsley coach Michael Duff
MOMENTUM: Barnsley coach Michael Duff

"Sometimes you've got to credit the opposition – we went to Bristol (Rovers) and they did the same thing. Sometimes the opposition try stop you playing and Wycombe are notorious for making it difficult.

"We weren't at our best but the sign of a good team is you can find a way, dig in and stay in the game.

"Probably the one big chance they had is the one Harry (Isted) pushed one over but other than that there were lots of oohs and aahs but nothing of much significance. We had a couple of chances but there was nothing in the game.

"So coming out the right side of it was a positive."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Barnsley's squad should actually be stronger on Tuesday, with Robbie Cundy in contention for a place on the bench after injury.

"He comes into the thinking now," said Duff. "He played 45 mins last week. We'll pick and choose a bench but he's not ready to start, that's for sure.

"You try and plan out as best you can how you think the game's going to pan out and how you can impact it from the bench.

"Robbie's in the thoughts now, in the conversation.

"That's another pleasing thing because it's another attribute to bring to the table."

Michael DuffWycombeSheffield WednesdayOakwellBristol