A strike from Devante Cole put the Reds in front in the first half against a below-par Owls and a header with his first touch after coming on from James Norwood doubled the visitors' lead in the final quarter.

Duff said: "I thought we were very good and worthy of the win. Coming here and keeping a clean sheet is no mean feat, especially when you look at the players they are bringing on.

"The two centre-forwards scored goals and one came from a set-play. Without getting too carried away, it was a complete away performance. We kept them at arms length.

Barnsley manager Michael Duff. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

"The players are working hard. We have said all along it won't happen overnight. We have had a couple of false dawns already, but we know where we are at and where we are in the process.

"The good thing is now this is our group and there's no what ifs and maybes. The group left over have shown they can be competitive, which is all we have said all season."

Norwood went from zero to hour in the space of four days, finding the net following his dismissal in the EFL Trophy game with Lincoln in midweek, with his suspension not counting at league level.

Duff added: "It is funny with how it happens. We had the same with Fabio (Jalo) a few weeks ago in getting sent off and coming on and making his debut a day later.

"We have had words. But talk is cheap. He scored and could have had another one and he came on and affected the game in a positive way and that's all we can ask for.

"We know he is not quite there fitness-wise as he came in behind the curve, fitness wise. But we do believe there is a player in there."

Asked as on the thinking behind Callum Styles' loan move to Millwall after signing a new deal, Duff said he was unsure.

He did reveal that the Reds were close to adding two more players in the final hours of deadline day, only for the deals to fall through.

On the Styles decision, he said: "You will have to ask the club, I don't know. My head has been absolutely spinning over the past week. So I don't know the full ins and outs of it. I'd imagine it's to add value to the player. He made it quite clear he did not want to be here. But credit to him, he played every minute he asked, which is difficult for a young man.

"I wish him all the best. Hopefully he goes there and plays well because he's signed a new contract.

"We were close (to more signings). A couple of deals fell down right at the end. But I have just said to the players 'this is the group'. I'm not going to lie to them, I did want a couple more in, but it didn't happen for whatever reason.