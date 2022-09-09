Barnsley FC's Michael Duff on the futures of Mads Andersen, Brad Collins and Luke Thomas

Influential captain Mads Andersen, keeper Brad Collins and in-form winger Luke Thomas are among those whose deals expire next June.

Duff said: "That's the next round of conversations once you have taken a pause with the window closing.

"You are looking at free transfers and young loans going out and then, you are looking at contracts that are up. I don't have a lot to do with that part of it, but I'd imagine that will be something that the club are looking to address just to find out one way or the other.

"Because the player might turn around and say 'I am not interested, I am not signing a contract.' It's then 'ok, we need to focus on that position for next year.' And they can't go anywhere until we decide that anyway.

"There does not always have to be a confrontational conversation. “Sometimes, it's a bit of fact-finding and sometimes, they might want the security. So we will pick that up further down the line."

Meanwhile, Duff says he can see the 'business sense' in letting Callum Styles join Millwall on loan after penning a new deal at the club until 2025.

Barnsley captain Mads Andersen. Picture: Press Association.

Duff added: "I can see the business sense in it, 100 per cent. To be fair, to Callum, he’s played every minute.

"I don't think he was probably at the levels he can hit as he's a lot going on in his life. But he kept playing and got an opportunity. Financially for him, it was a great one (move) and he can play at a higher level and keep his international career going.

"It ticks a lot of boxes and the club protect their asset. You have more chance of getting the money the club want for him if he's had a good season in the Championship than League One."

Duff expects an update on the future of trialist left-back Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill soon.The 26-year-old also has interest from clubs abroad.