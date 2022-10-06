Like Duff, Taylor has made an upward step from a West Country club to one in the Broad Acres - earning promotion after doing a sterling job with modest resources, like Duff's old side Cheltenham Town.

Duff, whose Reds side host Taylor's former club Exeter at Oakwell on Saturday, said: "I am pleased for him. (Taylor) It's another English manager who has started off at the bottom and he is working on an upward trajectory, getting a Championship job.

"You look at the top two leagues and they quite often go foreign and just seem to think that foreign is always better. I am not saying it isn't in certain circumstances, but we spend a lot of time doing our coaching badges and going on LMA (League Managers' Association) course and doing CPD (continuous professional development) courses and a lot of hours.

"Sometimes, you get overlooked if you haven't had a stellar playing career and I don't think I am being disrespectful to Matt in saying his playing career wasn't stellar - mine wasn't either…

"But I am pretty certain he is going from one club to another where there's similar sorts of values and expectations and I think it is a really good appointment, personally."

Despite Taylor's departure from Exeter, Duff does not expect any radical departure from the Grecians, who will be led by under-18s coach Kevin Nicholson and first-team Jon Hill on Saturday.

Barnsley head coach Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Duff, who reports no fresh injury issues with the game too soon for Slobodan Tedic (back), added: "They have been a back three - 3-5-2, 3-4-3 with Jevani Brown in the number ten role and they are not afraid to put it in behind, put you under pressure and put it in the box and keep it in the top third really.

"They have had an excellent start to the season and it's probably one of the reasons why the manager has been poached."

Matty Wolfe (ankle) is sidelined while Conor McCarthy (knee) is out for the season.

