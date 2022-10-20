Williams missed last weekend's goalless Red Rose draw at League One rivals Bolton Wanderers with a slight hamstring issue, which is being monitored.

The Reds head coach said: "Jordan Williams will be touch and go. Hopefully, he will be available. If he isn't, then he will definitely be available for Tuesday."We will make a late call on that one.

"He tightened up a little bit last week. With his history, he had a scan. There's a tiny something in there, but nothing. He was out for ten days and Tuesday was day ten and it did not quite feel right.

Jordan Williams. Picture: PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are hoping that by the weekend, he should be ok. It is nothing significant"The 'long-termers' in terms of Jordan Helliwell and Matty Wolfe, we are looking at a month at least and then obvious Luke (Thomas) and Conor (McCarthy) are next year."

Unbeaten in their last five away games in all competitions, the Reds are seeking their fifth successive league clean sheet on their travels this weekend after shut-outs at Sheffield Wednesday, Cambridge, Fleetwood and Bolton.

Only two third-tier sides - Derby and Wednesday - have conceded fewer goals on the road than Barnsley's total of five.

The Reds' concession of just one goal in the second half of league away games this term is the best record in the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duff added: "It's all about being hard to beat, first and foremost, and not giving any goals away. We look a compact unit.

"Sometimes, you need a little bit of luck on the road as well, which I think we have had. But I don't think we have had it all our own way. You look at the Cambridge game for example and the goalkeeper got carried off and had a player sent off.