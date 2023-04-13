BARNSLEY head coach Michael Duff says that the club must 'suck up' Nicky Cadden's unfortunate red card on Easter Monday - after revealing that the Reds won't be appealing against his dismissal in the ill-tempered victory over Shrewsbury Town.

Cadden received his marching orders for a second-half tackle on rival Killian Phillips, on a day when several other challenges warranted yellow cards and not reds.

But following advice from the refereeing fraternity, the club have elected not to appeal, meaning that Cadden will miss out on a first return to old club Forest Green this weekend.

The fear of the club losing their appeal on 'frivolous' grounds and another game being added to Cadden's punishment from the Football Association was also part of the Oakwell outfit's reasoning.

Barnsley defender Nicky Cadden expresses his shock after being dismissed in Monday's League One game against Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Riding.

On whether there be an appeal, Duff said: "No. Do I think it's a red card? No. But we've spoken to the referees (body).

"They are not allowed to tell you one way or the other, but we got the indication that it would be pointless and what you don't want to do is start bringing the 'frivolous' one in (and get an extra game punishment).

"The referee has a decision to make. We don't agree with it, but he had a decision to make. There was contact and we have to suck that one up unfortunately as Cads has been good.

"There were probably four or five incidents that were probably more deserving of a red card than that one. But we have got to suck it up."

Admitting that Cadden is 'gutted' at not being available for the trip to Rovers, whom he left last summer following a two-year stint, he continued: "I spoke to him yesterday (Wednesday) to let him know we weren't going to appeal it and why and he was gutted for many reasons.

"He does not want to come out of the team as it is going well and you always want to play against your former team, especially when it's your first opportunity to go back there. But it's an opportunity for someone else."

Loanee Ziyad Larkeche is the leading contender to replace Cadden.

The 20-year-old has been mainly used from the bench in League One and has made just two starts, with his last one coming on February 18.

Duff said: "We have got options. The obvious one would be Ziyad. Cads has obviously played nearly every minute he has been available, so we will have to rethink it somewhere.

"He (Larkeche) is the one this season that I have almost felt sorry for with the way he goes about his business and his training and every opportunity he's had.

"That's why we have been giving him minutes when maybe we don't have to. With his attitude and application, he will have a career in football, no doubt about that.

"Where he ends up will be based on his ability and not because he does not train properly or his mentality isn't right and his professionalism. He will get to where his ability deserves to. I like him, he's a good player."

Meanwhile, Duff insists he is not bothered at all and not being named in the three-man EFL shortlist for the League One manager of the season with Sheffield Wednesday counterpart Darren Moore, Ipswich Town chief Kieran McKenna and Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher being nominated instead.

Duff commented: "I only found out this morning, so no, not really. It is opinions and let's be fair, the top three have been the top three all season.

"I have got no issue of 'I am better than him, he's better than me'. It doesn't really bother me at all.

