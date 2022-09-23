The wing-back, whose season-long loan move from Fulham was confirmed by the EFL early last week after the deal was initially agreed on transfer deadline day on September 1, marked his debut with a sumptuous strike in Tuesday's EFL Trophy win over Newcastle United under-21s at Oakwell.

Michael Duff was among those impressed, watching on from the West Stand.

But while fully aware of his talent, he is eager to see a different - but no less important - side of his game in the weeks ahead.

The Reds head coach said: "He (Larkeche) has been at PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) and at Fulham and has played for France under-20s. So if he can't handle a football, there's something wrong there.

"Handling a football is not the bit we are worrying about. He is out here to learn the 'dirty side’ of the game.

"Premier League 2 is possession-based and very much 'you have it, we have it.' So he needs to learn how to defend one versus one and learn how to get into his shape and the intensity of a football league match, which he will do.

"But we do think he has got ability. He proved himself to the few fans that were here that he is not bad at free-kicks as well."

Ziyad Larkeche holds off Jay Turner-Cooke in Barnsley FC's EFL Trophy game with Newcastle U21. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Keeper Brad Collins will see a specialist on Friday after sustaining a broken nose in a collision in last weekend's win at Cambridge, which saw him taken to hospital.

He will miss Saturday's game with Charlton due to concussion protocol, but will hopefully return next weekend.

Jack Walton, available after a slight back issue or Jamie Searle will deputise.

Duff added: "There is no underlying damage and then it's a case of finding out about his airwaves and later on down the line, I'd imagine it's things like 'does he need to wear a mask, can he wear a mask, is he comfortable wearing a mask?'

"We will know more on Friday. He is definitely out for the weekend, but probably - hopefully - he is should be available next week.