Barnsley FC's new year boost as exciting prospect signs long-term contract extension at Oakwell
The 18-year-old is one of the most exciting young prospects in Yorkshire football, and has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2027. The Reds have the option of a further year.
The Portugal Under-19 international joined Barnsley as a 14-year-old in 2020 and made his senior debut against Doncaster Rovers in the Football League Trophy last season.
But this season has seen him more involved, already doubling his first-team appearances to 22 before the turn of the year.
Although a new contract will not stop bigger clubs picking Jalo off, it will protect the League One club financially if they do.
“Securing the long-term future of Fabio at Barnsley was a move we were keen to act swiftly on due to the obvious talent he possesses and the potential we see in him at the club," said interim director of football, Bobby Hassell, who worked with Jalo as academy manager.
“The progress that Fabio has made is testament to his hard work and the management from the staff at Oakwell to ensure his development is at the forefront of our thinking – an integral part of the long-term strategy implemented when he first joined us as a young boy.
“Praise must go to the academy staff at the Club also who aided Fab’s development, including Tom Harban, overseeing his progression from (under-)18s and 21s to the first team, and Tiago Rodrigues, who has upheld a good relationship with Fabio’s family and helped convey our ideas more effectively as an interpreter."