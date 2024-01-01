Barnsley have started the new year on a positive note by tying Fabio Jalo down to an extended contract.

The 18-year-old is one of the most exciting young prospects in Yorkshire football, and has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2027. The Reds have the option of a further year.

The Portugal Under-19 international joined Barnsley as a 14-year-old in 2020 and made his senior debut against Doncaster Rovers in the Football League Trophy last season.

But this season has seen him more involved, already doubling his first-team appearances to 22 before the turn of the year.

BREAKTHROUGH: Fabio Jalo made his Barnsley debut last season

Although a new contract will not stop bigger clubs picking Jalo off, it will protect the League One club financially if they do.

“Securing the long-term future of Fabio at Barnsley was a move we were keen to act swiftly on due to the obvious talent he possesses and the potential we see in him at the club," said interim director of football, Bobby Hassell, who worked with Jalo as academy manager.

“The progress that Fabio has made is testament to his hard work and the management from the staff at Oakwell to ensure his development is at the forefront of our thinking – an integral part of the long-term strategy implemented when he first joined us as a young boy.

