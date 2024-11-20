THE go-to football show that regularly features all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s EFL clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On this week’s podcast, The YP’s football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss the current form of Barnsley in League One and how genuine a play-off contender they might be – as well as the form of Kelechi Nwakali in the game against Cambridge United.

They also cast an eye over Doncaster Rovers’ home form in League Two and whether it is a cause for concern, as well as what needs to change at Bradford City – if anything – in order to turn around their run of four games without a win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The panel also look at the standout games of the weekend ahead as teams return to action from the latest international break.

.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.