Barnsley FC's promotion promise plus Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City's League Two 'issues' - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
On this week’s podcast, The YP’s football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss the current form of Barnsley in League One and how genuine a play-off contender they might be – as well as the form of Kelechi Nwakali in the game against Cambridge United.
They also cast an eye over Doncaster Rovers’ home form in League Two and whether it is a cause for concern, as well as what needs to change at Bradford City – if anything – in order to turn around their run of four games without a win.
The panel also look at the standout games of the weekend ahead as teams return to action from the latest international break.
