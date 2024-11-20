Barnsley FC's promotion promise plus Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City's League Two 'issues' - The YP FootballTalk Podcast

By YP Sport
Published 20th Nov 2024, 15:33 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 16:02 GMT
THE go-to football show that regularly features all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s EFL clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s podcast, The YP’s football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss the current form of Barnsley in League One and how genuine a play-off contender they might be – as well as the form of Kelechi Nwakali in the game against Cambridge United.

They also cast an eye over Doncaster Rovers’ home form in League Two and whether it is a cause for concern, as well as what needs to change at Bradford City – if anything – in order to turn around their run of four games without a win.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The panel also look at the standout games of the weekend ahead as teams return to action from the latest international break.

..
.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

Related topics:YorkshireLeague TwoSheffield UnitedHull CityLeeds United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice