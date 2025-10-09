Conor Hourihane thinks the signings he made this summer have given Luca Connell a new edge.

Part of Barnsley’s model is about selling players but Connell was the subject of failed bids from Wycombe Wanderers in the summer. He has put the speculation behind him to remain a key part of Hourihane's reshaped side.

The 24-year-old has started all 10 League One matches and played a part in 13 of their 14 games in all competitions. On the eve of the season it was confirmed he would retain the captaincy, putting the speculation to bed.

"You've just got to be professional," said Hourihane of the very public position Connell found himself in during the closed season.

UNCERTAINTY: Barnsley's Luca Connell was the subject of transfer interest this summer (Image: Tony Johnson)

"There was a bit of interest early in the summer for Luca, but he's captain of the football club. I expect him to conduct himself in the right way.

"The way he saw our group coming together and the signings I brought into the building, I think that may have given him an edge as well.

"His performance has been second to none.

"I've been so, so pleased with how he's conducted himself as captain on and off the grass."

YOUNG CAPTAIN: Conor Hourihane knows what it is like to wear the armband when still quite inexperienced (Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Without a game for the second international break running, Barnsley have made a good start to the new campaign. They are ninth in League One, only two points behind Huddersfield Town, who sit in the final play-off spot having played a game more.

Wycombe are only above the relegation zone on goal difference.

For the Reds to have such a young captain fits the ethos of a club which places a premium on development, and Hourihane believes Connell needed time to learn what sort of captain he wants to be.

"I know what it's like when you get a captaincy early on in your career," he said.

"I was 20 at Plymouth when I got it and I was young at Barnsley – maybe 23 or 24.

"It's not easy at times. You think you have to conduct yourself in a certain way but ultimately you learn how to be your own captain and your own person. That comes with experience and a little bit of age.

"I think last season was a little bit of a learning curve on how he wanted to go about his business and I think this season he's just a little bit more settled in his role.